The King of Fighters AFK Launches Early Access for iOS, Android in Canada, Thailand

Netmarble announced on Monday that it has released the King of Fighters AFK smartphone game in SNK 's The King of Fighters franchise in early access for iOS and Android in Canada and Thailand.

Early access players will receive the fighter Mature, as well as Iori and Leona as rewards in Early Access. Players will be able to carry their gameplay over to the full release.

The game is a "character collectible AFK RPG." The game features characters from the franchise reimagined in pixel art graphics.

The company first announced the game at Tokyo Game Show 2024 on September 26. Pre-registration is available now.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

Source: Press release