Netmarble Unveils The King of Fighters AFK Game

Netmarble announced the King of Fighters AFK smartphone game in SNK 's The King of Fighters franchise at Tokyo Game Show 2024 on Thursday. Netmarble lists the game as "coming soon."

The game is a "character collectible AFK RPG." The game features characters from the franchise reimagined in piexel art graphics.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

Source: Press release