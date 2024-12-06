Medalist Anime's New Video Unveils Kenshi Yonezu's Opening Song

Yonezu personally asked if he could make a song for this anime

The staff for the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist unveiled the main promotional video and a key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song. Kenshi Yonezu created the "Bow and Arrow" song specifically for the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Yonezu was already a fan of the original manga, and when he learned that it will be adapted into anime, he inquired if he could make a song for it.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Neguse. performs the ending theme song " Atashino! Dress" (My Dress).

In addition, former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

The anime will premiere on the "NUMAnimation" on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and on BS Asahi on January 6. Disney+ will stream the anime.

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 11th volume on August 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



