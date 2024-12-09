The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novels End in 11th Volume in March 2025

Image via Amazon © Mato Satō, Nilitsu, SB Creative, Yen Press

Shokei Shōjo no Virgin Road

The official X (formerly) account forand's) light novel series announced on November 8 that the 10th and 11th novel volumes will ship simultaneously in March 2025, and will be the final two volumes for the series.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job...until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever...

SB Creative published the novels' first volume in July 2019, and the ninth volume shipped on January 14 earlier this year. The novels won the grand prize at the GA Bunko Awards in 2018. Ryō Mitsuya launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in June 2020, and ended it on April 19 earlier this year. Square Enix published the seventh and final manga volume on September 25. Yen Press is also releasing the manga, and released the fifth volume on September 17.

The novel series inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: The Executioner and Her Way of Life novels' X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.