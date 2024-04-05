The Executioner and Her Way of Life Manga Ends

Image courtesy of Yen Press

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's manga adaptation ofand's) light novel series will end in the magazine's next issue on April 19.

Mitsuya launched the manga in Young Gangan in June 2020. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in August 2023.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Lost Ones are strangers from another world, hailing from a place no one has ever heard of called “Japan.” These wanderers have been associated with catastrophes since many years ago, and the solemn duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. But when her mission is complicated by a Japanese girl named Akari who refuses to die, Menou embarks on a peculiar journey to find something that can slay even an immortal who insists on traveling with her would-be killer!

SB Creative published the novels' first volume in July 2019, and the ninth volume shipped on January 14. The novels won the grand prize at the GA Bunko Awards in 2018.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The novel series inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.