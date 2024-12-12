Capcom, Hideki Kamiya Develops Sequel to Ōkami Game

PS2 classic debuted in 2006

CAPCOM and Hideki Kamiya announced during The Game Awards on Thursday that they are developing a sequel to Clover Studio's Ōkami game, with Kamiya directing the game. The announcement did not reveal additional details.

Kamiya directed the original Ōkami PlayStation 2 game, which released on the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Kamiya worked on the game on CAPCOM subsidiary Clover Studio. In the game, players control a wolf manifestation of the god Amaterasu, using the game's unique input system to paint Japanese sumi-e ink illustrations to affect the world around them.

Kamiya began his game industry career by joining CAPCOM in 2004, where he developed such games as Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry , the latter of which became a defining game in the action genre, and would later inform his work on Bayonetta . He also directed Viewtiful Joe and its sequel Viewtiful Joe 2 .

Kamiya co-founded Seeds (later Platinum Games ) with fellow former CAPCOM and Clover Studios designers Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba in 2006. Under Platinum Games , Kamiya directed the company's iconic Bayonetta action game, and served as supervising director and story writer for the game's two sequels. Kamiya also directed The Wonderful 101 game. Kamiya left Platinum Games in October 2023.