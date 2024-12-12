One Punch Man Season 3 Airs in 2025 to Mark Anime's 10th Anniversary

Promo video also announces music festival in September

The third television anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga will premiere next year. The season is the first of "10 attacks" or projects celebrating the anime's 10th anniversary next year.

The "attack" projects include:

Anime season 3 premieres on TV in 2025 10th anniversary visual unveiled

10th anniversary promotional video posted (wth English subtitles)

The first two seasons' clean opening and ending animation sequences stream globally on YouTube The first episodes from the first two seasons (episodes #1 and #13) stream globally on YouTube (wth English subtitles) The " One-Punch Man Maji Ongaku-Sai" (Serious Music Festival) will take place on September 14 at the Nerima Cultural Center's Main Hall in Tokyo. It will host musicians JAM Project , Hiroko Moriguchi , and Makoto Miyazaki , as well as cast members Makoto Furukawa , Kaito Ishikawa , and Hikaru Midorikawa .

The staff will announce the remaining four "attack" projects in the future.

The new season's returning cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa as Dr. Genus.

J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the series. Madhouse animated the first season.

Chikashi Kubota ( Corpse Princess: Aka , FLCL Progressive ) is back to design the characters, along with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa . Tomohiro Suzuki ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is again in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Miyazaki ( Triage X , Dragon Crisis! ) is also returning to compose the music.

The first anime season aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June 2022 that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.

