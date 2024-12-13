Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Game Launches for PC on January 28

Promo video, character videos streamed; open beta available until December 17

Sega announced on Friday that it is releasing Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. , a new version of its Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, on PC via Steam on January 28. The company also revealed a promotional video and several character videos for the game.

An open beta test for the game launched on Friday, and will last until December 17.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the SEGA development studio that develops the Like a Dragon/Yakuza games, is handling the new version. The game's new graphics will feature new character models, enhancements to the levels, and cinematic improvements. The game will run up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Executive vice president and head of SEGA 's Global Transmedia Group Justin Scarpone revealed in an interview with the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) website in November that a new title in the Virtua Fighter franchise is in development. Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio teased the game at The Game Awards event on Thursday.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown ( Virtua Fighter esports ), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021. The game received its Ver 2.0 update for PlayStation 4 on Friday, and the update will hit arcades on December 16.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.