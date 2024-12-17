Even Given the Worthless 'Appraiser' Class, I'm Actually the Strongest Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Ibarakino 's Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ( Fugūshoku [Kanteishi] ga Jitsu wa Saikyō Datta - Naraku de Kitaeta Saikyō no [Shingan] de Musō Suru ) light novel series revealed the second promotional video and three cast members. The video previews the opening theme song "Crescendo" by heavy metal band ASTERISM and the ending theme song "Rock wa Shinanai" (Rock Will Never Die) by voice actress/idol group 22/7 .

The newly announced cast includes:

The anime will premiere on January 9 on theandchannels, and will also stream on thestreaming service in Japan.will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru , and Tatsuya Sasaki ( Spy Classroom , Akiba Maid War episode director) is the assistant director. Touko Machida ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds , The IDOLM@STER ) is in charge of series scripts, Sayuri Sakimoto ( My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered ) is designing the characters, Daisuke Negishi ( Zenryoku Usagi , Stardust Telepath ) is the art director, and Nasa Okamura ( Lycoris Recoil ) is the compositing director of photography.

Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, Nozomi Nakatani ( Too Cute Crisis ) is the sound director, and Satoshi Hōno ( Twilight Out of Focus ) and Kaori Nakano ( Twilight Out of Focus ) are composing the music. Voice actress/idol group 22/7 is contributing the ending theme song "Rock wa Shinanai" (Rock Will Never Die).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation by Morohoshi Fuji , and it describes the story:

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Yu Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the third volume on July 2.

Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 8.