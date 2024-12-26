COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Anime Film Reveals Theme Songs

COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku

The official website for, or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing), the anime film based on thesmartphone game , revealed the theme song artists on Thursday. Hatsune Miku will perform the opening theme song "Hajimari no Mirai" (Future of the Beginning) by, and 26 cast members throughout the film's various units will perform the ending theme song "Worlders" byand

The film will get cheer screenings, in which the audience can cheer, shout, and clap during the movie, on the same day that regular screenings begin on January 17. There will also be weekly aftershows featuring a different unit each week. Hatsune Miku will have stage greetings before movie screenings for a limited time from January 17-23.

Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg , and Sega are collaborating on the film, which will open in theaters in Japan on January 17. The film is getting a global release.

The original story follows Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before at a CD shop and sees a Hatsune Miku whom she had never seen before. Ichika calls out to Miku, who surprised by the voice, disappears shortly after making eye contact. Miku later appears on Ichika's smartphone to tell her that she would like to reach others with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs cannot reach them. After seeing Ichika reach others' hearts with her live street performance, Miku asks for her help.

Saki Fujita will reprise her role as Hatsune Miku from other works in the franchise . Ruriko Noguchi stars as Ichika Hoshino. The cast also includes returning members from the franchise .

Hiroyuki Hata ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Ya Boy Kongming! ) is writing the screenplay. Yuki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is designing the characters and is a chief animation director, along with Masatoshi Tsuji (chief animation director for Summer Time Rendering ), who is also a sub-character designer. Satoshi Hōno ( Aggretsuko ) is composing the music.

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

Sega describes the "mobile rhythm and visual novel" game:

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is a rhythm game featuring Hatsune Miku and her virtual friends, including virtual singers like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, KAITO and MEIKO. Players will discover a cast of 20 original characters, split into five bands, each with their own musical style and backstories. Hatsune Miku's biggest hits, including "Tell Your World" by kz, "Melt" by ryo and "ROKI" by Mikito-P as well as brand new songs produced for the game will be featured in the game. Players will tap to the rhythm and face challenges with five different difficulty modes for each track that can be played solo or with friends. By earning rewards and XP for completing challenges, players can level up and unlock additional character cards through the gacha system. As the unique features of Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!, players can participate in virtual live performances from their favorite in-game bands and engage with the community, participate in online events and earn rewards such as exclusive stamps.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .