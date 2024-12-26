Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga Ends in 18th Volume

17th volume scheduled for January 24

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account © Katsura Ise, Takuma Yokota, Kadokawa, Viz Media

Subete no Jinrui o Hakai suru. Sorera wa Saisei Dekinai.

Magic: The Gathering

Artistrevealed on X/Twitter on Thursday that authorand their) manga, based on thetrading card game, will end with its 18th compiled book volume.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th volume on September 25, and it will release the 17th volume on January 24. Wizards of the Coast LLC. is credited with cooperation with the manga.

Viz Media licensed the manga.

The "youth graffiti" manga centers on two people in the 1990s who play the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Yokota and Ise previously published a one-shot version of the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in August 2018.

Magic: The Gathering recently had a collaboration with Cowboy Bebop and a Hatsune Miku collaboration.

Source: Takuma Yokota 's X/Twitter account





