'Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!!' Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

The staff for the television anime ofand's(Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, it Can't!!)) light novel series revealed the anime's theme songs and artists on Thursday.feat.will perform the opening song "Shitsumon, Koitte Nandeshō ka?" (Question: What is Love?), andwill perform the ending theme song "Dear my Soleil."

The anime will premiere in April.

The anime stars:

Kikunosuke Toya as Yū Natsume

as Yū Natsume Sayumi Suzushiro as Himari Inuzuka

Youhei Suzuki ( Million Arthur ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff , Yaemorinozu is handling the series composition, and Natsuki Ōyama is designing the characters. J.C. Staff is animating the series.

The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum . Kadokawa released the 10th novel volume on December 10. Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 27.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.