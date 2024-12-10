×
News
Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April Debut

posted on by Anita Tai
Kikunosuke Toya, Sayumi Suzushiro star

The staff for the television anime of Nana Nanana and Parum's Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! (Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, it Can't!!)) light novel series announced on Monday the April premiere date, as well as the cast and staff. The anime stars:

Kikunosuke Toya as Yū Natsume

aa_001__.png
Image courtesy of Happinet
Sayumi Suzushiro as Himari Inuzuka

ab_001__.png
Image courtesy of Happinet

Youhei Suzuki (Million Arthur) is directing the series at J.C. Staff, Yaemorinozu is handling the series composition, and Natsuki Ōyama is designing the characters. J.C. Staff is animating the series.

f1fipv1aiacxwpk.png
© Nana Nanana, PARUM, Kadokawa
The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum. Kadokawa released the 10th novel volume on Tuesday. Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 27.

Source: Email correspondence


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
