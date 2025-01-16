Metaphor: ReFantazio Manga Gets English Simulpub on MANGA Plus

Game's manga adaptation launches on January 21

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service revealed on Thursday that it will simultaneously release in English Yōichi Amano 's manga adaptation of Atlus and Studio Zero 's Metaphor: ReFantazio game, starting on January 21.

New English series!! Starts 1/21!(JST)

Simultaneous release with Japan✨V Jump new manga!

Amano ( Stealth Symphony , Over Time ) will launch the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on January 21.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio fantasy role-playing game launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Studio Zero developed the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) directed the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .