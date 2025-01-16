News
Metaphor: ReFantazio Manga Gets English Simulpub on MANGA Plus
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service revealed on Thursday that it will simultaneously release in English Yōichi Amano's manga adaptation of Atlus and Studio Zero's Metaphor: ReFantazio game, starting on January 21.
New English series!! Starts 1/21!(JST)— MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA (@mangaplus_o) January 16, 2025
Simultaneous release with Japan✨V Jump new manga!
Don't miss it‼ pic.twitter.com/CJjE0LhdpJ
Amano (Stealth Symphony, Over Time) will launch the manga adaptation in Shueisha's V Jump magazine on January 21.
The Metaphor: ReFantazio fantasy role-playing game launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.
Atlus describes the game:
Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.
Studio Zero developed the game. Katsura Hashino (Persona 5) directed the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.
Source: MANGA Plus' X/Twitter account