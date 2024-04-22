Metaphor: ReFantazio RPG Reveals October 11 Launch in New Trailer

Atlus revealed in a new trailer today that Metaphor: ReFantazio , its first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on October 11. The company also detailed the game's collector's edition and pre-order incentives.

The trailer previews the game's combat system.

Japanese Trailer

English Trailer

The reveals were made during the company's exclusive extended showcase of gameplay.

The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.

The Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available for purchase in Japan and includes a premium artbook, special soundtrack, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, acrylic stand, premium stickers, and DLC Costume and BGM sets.

A digital edition of the set will also be available with digital versions of the bonus items.

Fans who pre-order the game will receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.

Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.