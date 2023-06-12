×
News
Atlus Reveals 1st Full-Scale Fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Game to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Windows in 2024

Atlus revealed during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase livestream on Sunday that it is developing its first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, titled Metaphor: ReFantazio. The game is slated to release in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

Atlus also revealed a video featuring a message from the game's director Katsura Hashino (Persona 5).

metaphor-key-art_vertical_re.png
Image courtesy of Atlus

Studio Zero is developing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Source: Press release

