Webtoon Temp Worker in the Underworld to Begin Official Serialization After 10 Years on Amateur Platform

Official serialization will begin in April

Image via comic.naver.com © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON announced the official serialization of the webtoon Temp Worker in Underworld on January 15.

After almost a decade and over 300 episodes on Naver WEBTOON 's amateur platform Best Challenge, Temp Worker in Underworld has been officially picked up for serialization.

The series follows protagonist Do-Jin Lee, who encounters a grim reaper while searching for part-time work to support his paralyzed younger sister. Do-Jin assists the grim reaper in protecting souls, leading to a series of supernatural adventures.

Set to begin serialization in April, creator skuldness shared their excitement in the announcement, stating, "I feel like I'm embarking on a journey across a vast ocean with readers aboard my little webtoon ship."

One fan commented, "I read this comic when I was younger, and now as an adult, it's starting official serialization. It's so nostalgic!"