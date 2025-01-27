News
Webtoon Temp Worker in the Underworld to Begin Official Serialization After 10 Years on Amateur Platform
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Naver WEBTOON announced the official serialization of the webtoon Temp Worker in Underworld on January 15.
After almost a decade and over 300 episodes on Naver WEBTOON's amateur platform Best Challenge, Temp Worker in Underworld has been officially picked up for serialization.
The series follows protagonist Do-Jin Lee, who encounters a grim reaper while searching for part-time work to support his paralyzed younger sister. Do-Jin assists the grim reaper in protecting souls, leading to a series of supernatural adventures.
Set to begin serialization in April, creator skuldness shared their excitement in the announcement, stating, "I feel like I'm embarking on a journey across a vast ocean with readers aboard my little webtoon ship."
One fan commented, "I read this comic when I was younger, and now as an adult, it's starting official serialization. It's so nostalgic!"
Source: Naver WEBTOON's website