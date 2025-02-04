News
Hana-Kimi TV Anime's Teaser Trailer Reveals Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi manga began streaming a teaser trailer on Wednesday, and it reveals the main cast and anime's television format:
The anime stars:
- Aya Yamane as Mizuki Ashiya
- Taku Yashiro as Izumi Sano
- Kikunosuke Toya as Shuichi Nakatsu
Nakajo died at 50 years old in October 2023 due to a heart condition.
Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e (Hana-Kimi) was Nakajo's defining work, running in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004.
Nakajo ran a short continuation of the Hana-Kimi manga in 2011, and published a special chapter in 2014. Her latest update to the series was Himitsu - Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e After School, which debuted in 2021. Viz Media published the Hana-Kimi manga in North America, and also published her Sugar Princess manga. Viz Media describes Hana-Kimi:
Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation...
The manga inspired a 2007 live-action television series and a second live-action series starring AKB48 idol group member Atsuko Maeda in 2011. Besides the two Japanese live-action television series, the manga also inspired a live-action television version in South Korea and a 2006 live-action television version in Taiwan.
Sources: Hana-Kimi anime's website, Comic Natalie