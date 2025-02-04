Hana-Kimi TV Anime's Teaser Trailer Reveals Cast

The official website for the anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo 's Hana-Kimi manga began streaming a teaser trailer on Wednesday, and it reveals the main cast and anime's television format:

The anime stars:

Aya Yamane as Mizuki Ashiya

as Mizuki Ashiya Taku Yashiro as Izumi Sano

as Izumi Sano Kikunosuke Toya as Shuichi Nakatsu

Image via Crunchyroll ©中条比紗也・白泉社／「花ざかりの君たちへ」アニメ製作委員会

will stream the anime when it premieres in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

Nakajo died at 50 years old in October 2023 due to a heart condition.

Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e ( Hana-Kimi ) was Nakajo's defining work, running in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004.

Nakajo ran a short continuation of the Hana-Kimi manga in 2011, and published a special chapter in 2014. Her latest update to the series was Himitsu - Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e After School , which debuted in 2021. Viz Media published the Hana-Kimi manga in North America, and also published her Sugar Princess manga. Viz Media describes Hana-Kimi :

Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation...

The manga inspired a 2007 live-action television series and a second live-action series starring AKB48 idol group member Atsuko Maeda in 2011. Besides the two Japanese live-action television series, the manga also inspired a live-action television version in South Korea and a 2006 live-action television version in Taiwan.