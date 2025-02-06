News
Everlasting Love's Ryōko Chiba Launches New Manga on March 6
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Chiba to launch Afureko Booth no Kimi-tachi e "voice bromance" manga
The March issue of Akita Shoten's Mystery Bonita magazine announced on Thursday that manga author Ryōko Chiba will launch a new manga titled Afureko Booth no Kimi-tachi e (To Everyone at the Recording Booth) in the magazine's next issue on March 6.
The "voice bromance" manga centers on Yūki, who is aiming to get a job in the movie industry, but finds himself working in the voice acting industry by chance.Chiba's Suki Yanen Kedo Dō Yaro ka (I Like You, But How About You?) boys' love manga (image right) published in Kaiohsha's Gush magazine in 2013. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2023.
Digital Manga Publishing previously published Chiba's Everlasting Love (Ore no Zutto Suki na Hito) manga in English in 2008.
Source: Mystery Bonita March issue