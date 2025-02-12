KAT-TUN Idol Group to Disband

The official website of the agency Starto Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the male idol group KAT-TUN will disband on March 31. Memberwill leave the agency, while the other current members, Tatsuya Ueda and Yūichi Nakamaru, will stay in their contracts.

KAT-TUN performed the opening theme song "Tragedy" for the second season of The File of Young Kindaichi Returns television anime, and Kamenashi previously played the titular character in a 2005 live-action special. The group inspired the Ai wa KAT-TUN (Love is KAT-TUN) mobile phone anime shorts in 2012.

Kamenashi has appeared in various live-action shows inspired by manga such as The Gokusen , Kindaichi Case Files , Kami no Shizuku , and Humanoid Monster Bem series.

The group debuted in March 2006 with six members, but Jin Akanishi left the band in 2010 and Koki Tanaka left in 2013. Junnosuke Taguchi left the band in March 2016.

The group went on hiatus starting in May 2016 to "recharge," and the individual members planned to focus on their solo careers during the hiatus. The group resumed activities in January 2018.

Sources: Starto Entertainment, Oricon