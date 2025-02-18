Kodansha Offers Omnibus Editions of Mushishi, Dragon Head, Miraculous Manga This Fall

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Monday its fall print releases, including the omnibus collector's edition of Yuki Urushibara 's Mushishi manga, the four 2.5-in-1 omnibus volumes of Minetarō Mochizuki 's Dragon Head manga, and the complete omnibus release of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir manga.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Mushishi Collector's Edition

Author: Yuki Urushibara

Summary: The beloved fantasy manga returns in a hardcover omnibus edition featuring a completely original translation and new cover illustrations.

Before life as we know it, there existed entities that don't obey the laws of our reality—primordial beings known as mushi. In Japan, a man named Ginko wanders the land, investigating incursions by mushi into the human world—and by us into theirs. He is a mushi master…a Mushishi .

Upon its release in the 2000s, Mushishi earned global acclaim for its poetic episodic storytelling and delicate, beautiful artwork, winning the Japan Media Arts Prize, selection as a Best Manga by the Japan Agency for Cultural Affairs , and recommendation as a top read for teens by the American Library Association. The series inspired two TV anime adaptations in 2005 and 2014 and a live-action film directed by the legendary Katsuhiro Ōtomo , creator of AKIRA. Unfortunately, after being out of print for 15 years, English copies of Mushishi became as elusive as the strange creatures that populate its pages—until now.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Dragon Head

Author: Minetarō Mochizuki

Summary: The end of everyone was just the beginning…

Minetarō Mochizuki 's award-winning 90s head-trip disaster manga is returning to print with a brand-new translation and lettering, and will be available in four 2.5-in-1 omnibuses.

Teru and his high school class are on the train ride home from a school field trip when a catastrophic something derails their train and leaves them buried beneath tons of rubble. When Teru comes to, all his friends and teachers are lying lifeless in a hellish heap of bloody carnage. Trapped in unending darkness filled with death and decay, he and the only two other survivors must find a way to escape and make it back home—if home still exists.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Complete Omnibus

Authors: Koma Warita , Riku Tsuchida , Toei Animation , and ZAG

Summary: All three volumes of the best-selling Miraculous manga, in a large-sized, all-in-one edition!

Marinette is your typical high school student: cheery and a little clumsy. Not so typical? She can transform into a superhero! As the confident, masked Ladybug, Marinette guards the streets of the City of Lights alongside Cat Noir, another superhero who, unbeknownst to Marinette, is her classmate Adrian, and her crush! Adrian doesn't know who Ladybug is, either, but he's crushing on her, too. Supervillains, school, and criss-crossed crushes? As if being a teenager and a crime fighting superhero wasn't enough!

