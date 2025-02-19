Seven Seas Licenses I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novels, Wakaba Won't Give Up! Manga, 6 More Titles

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

My Bias is Showing?!

Seven Seas

High school teacher Na Aejoon has a secret obsession. He's a total simp for the handsome Choi Siyeol from the popular idol group, A-One! Na Aejoon is so enamored with Siyeol that even his weekends are devoted to fanboying over—and dreaming about—the pop star. While he'd give anything to meet Siyeol even once in his lifetime, he's accepted the fact that it's not going to just suddenly happen one day. Until it did. After having a literal run-in with Siyeol in the hallway, Aejoon is shocked to learn his school has become the filming location for a brand-new drama starring Choi Siyeol. But that's just the beginning of bliss for this fanboy! As if meeting his idol wasn't enough of a treat, Siyeol takes special interest in Aejoon and asks him to join the show. There's no way Aejoon could say no—not to Siyeol! But now Aejoon must put his acting skills to the test by keeping his fandom a secret. After all, if Siyeol found out just how obsessed he was, he would be disgusted—right?! Except, the more time he spends with Siyeol, the harder it becomes to keep up the act. Will his devotion be met with revulsion or is the handsome Siyeol hiding a secret of his own?

Wakaba is cocky, condescending, foul-mouthed, and absolutely in love with her childhood friend, Daiki. For as long as they've known each other, Wakaba's been the very image of a roughhousing tomboy, but all that's about to change. When she shows up in front of him, wearing a cutesy, feminine outfit, will she get the hopeless late bloomer's heart racing? When you can't put your feelings into words, an image change might just be the right gambit!

"I will become the world's most wonderful maid!" With her skirt fluttering in black and white, the girl shouted. Her name is Melody. A reincarnated former Japanese girl, she now pursues her dream in her new life, working as an all-purpose maid for a poor count's family in the kingdom of Théolas. When she makes it, even cheap tea turns into a luxury brew, and a dilapidated mansion is quickly restored to new! Cleaning, serving, hunting, DIY—leave it all to her and her powerful magic. Unbeknownst to Melody, this world is actually an otome game, and she is the most powerful and invincible heroine, the saint! Yet, she remains oblivious to this fact. Romance with handsome men? Attacks by the Demon Lord? Work comes first! A fantasy of misunderstood work that unknowingly shatters destiny!

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality—but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name “Mira” and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

Archenemies Hojou Saito and Sakuramori Akane have a notorious reputation as bitter rivals at their high school. Without fail, the two can be found bickering and arguing every day, making school their own personal battleground. But their relationship takes a drastic turn when Saito's domineering grandfather delivers a shocking ultimatum: marry his rival or lose the family business to the dog! Saito reluctantly accepts his fate, and to his complete surprise, Akane agrees without a fight. And just like that, they're a married couple! Now, these rivals-turned-newlyweds must navigate living under the same roof and sharing meals (and a bed!) all without tearing each other apart. Can they manage to live together in peace and keep their embarrassing circumstances a secret from their classmates?

Family, Now and Forever

Seven Seas

Naguru once lived a rough life as the leader of a gang, getting into fights in order to protect his friends. His loved ones all admired his strength and kindness, but also worried that his dangerous lifestyle would get him killed. When Hirao first met Naguru, he didn't know about the man's gang affiliation: all Hirao knew in that moment was that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Naguru. Hirao's love for Naguru changes him, and eventually the rough and tumble gang leader becomes a father, with the two men raising their adorable son, Towa! Come join the loving family of three in this new BL series!

Yuka has already spent six months with her very first boyfriend, Mahiro. While they've been dating for half a year, they're so pure and chaste that they can't even hug each other without getting nervous! But for Yuka, there's more than nerves keeping her on edge—she has a secret desire that she's afraid to tell Mahiro. Deep beneath her sweet exterior, Yuka has a desire to be dominated! She wants her lover to take charge, tie her up, degrade her, and make her squirm from pleasure—and she's certain if Mahiro finds out, he'll find her disgusting. Except, that's not true! With her submissive nature finally exposed, Yuka and Mahiro start on a new path to sexually explore one another and take their relationship to the next level. Will this bind them together forever, or will it be too intense for this vanilla couple?

Roses and Champagne

manhwa

Seven Seas

Korean-Russian lawyer Jeong Leewon rushes to work one day when he literally collides with a striking, blond-haired, gray-eyed stranger. Leewon thinks nothing of the chance encounter—until their paths cross again under far more ominous circumstances. The stranger is revealed to be Ceasar Sergeyev, the heir to the powerful Sergeyev mafia empire. But even that is just the tip of the iceberg. As a dedicated civil rights attorney, Leewon suspects the mafia is pressuring a city councilor to cheat his client, and he's determined to uncover the truth. But as Leewon delves deeper, Caesar's obsession with him grows more intense. Now, Leewon is about to learn just how perilous it is to attract the attention of the Russian mob. Don't miss this thrilling Boys' Love crime drama webtoon, based on the bestselling Korean novel series!

