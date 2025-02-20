Fuyumi Soryo Launches New Cesare Manga Canzoniere

Canzoniere debuts with 1st 2 chapters on February 27

This year's 12th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatwill launch a new serialization for hermanga titled. The manga will debut in'sdigital magazine with the first two chapters on February 27 at 12:00 p.m. JST.

Morning teases that the manga will depict "the first and final love" of Cesare Borgia. The manga is billed as an "extra" for the main CESARE - Il Creatore che ha distrutto manga.

Soryo launched the CESARE - Il Creatore che ha distrutto historical manga in Morning in 2005, and she ended the series in November 2021. The 13th and final volume shipped in January 2022. The biographical work tells the story of Cesare Borgia. Motoaki Hara supervised the manga.

The manga inspired a stage play in 2023, and was nominated for the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2023.

Morning had teased in November 2021 that Soryo would launch a new work "soon," and Morning two stated in August 2022 that Canzoniere was part of the magazine's upcoming slate, but did not give a debut date at the time.

Soryo published her Mars manga in Bessatsu Friend from 1996-2000, and Tokyopop published all 15 volumes of the series and the Mars Gaiden prequel in 2002-2004. The manga inspired a live-action Taiwanese series in 2004-2005. A 10-episode Japanese live-action series adaptation premiered in January 2016, and a film concluding the story premiered in June 2016.

Soryo also drew the manga ES ( Eternal Sabbath ), which Del Rey published in English. Comixology added the Mars manga with Kodansha Comics as publisher in June 2019.