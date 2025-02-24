News
Utahime Dream Music Project Gets TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Earth Star Entertainment's Utahime Dream media mix music project announced on Monday that it will have a television anime adaptation.
The music project is made up of "Utahime" (Songstresses) persona who were chosen from voice actresses, stage actresses and singers, and who perform songs from the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras. The project launched in June 2023.
Singers from the group have performed theme songs for the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered and I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! anime.
The premise of the project is that the various Utahime use song and performance to compete against each other. The project has released cover songs and original songs.
Cast members the project include:
- Rena Yamasaki as Ibuki Yumesaki
- Anna Suzuki as Maika Sakuragi
- Arisa Sonohara as Kiyomi Mashiro
- Kaya as HiREN
- Carin Isobe as Hikari Mizutsuki
- Tomomi Jiena Sumi as Rin Takagi
- Reo Kurachi as Himawari Hagiwara
- Yume Takeuchi as SAKURAKO
The project's upcoming new song "Kiseki Nanka Iranai" (I Don't Need Something Like a Miracle) will serve as a theme song for an upcoming anime that will air this fall. The project will have a fourth live concert to celebrate its second anniversary, with a date to be announced later.
An Utahime Dream manga launched on Comic Earth Star on February 13. Hiyoriri is drawing the manga.
Sources: Utahime Dream franchise's website, Comic Natalie