Utahime Dream Music Project Gets TV Anime

Media mix project features female performers who perform songs from Showa, Heisei, Reiwa eras

Earth Star Entertainment 's Utahime Dream media mix music project announced on Monday that it will have a television anime adaptation.

Image via Utahime Dream franchise's website ©︎ EARTH STAR Entertainment.

The music project is made up of "Utahime" (Songstresses) persona who were chosen from voice actresses, stage actresses and singers, and who perform songs from the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras. The project launched in June 2023.

Singers from the group have performed theme songs for the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered and I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! anime.

The premise of the project is that the various Utahime use song and performance to compete against each other. The project has released cover songs and original songs.

Cast members the project include:

The project's upcoming new song "Kiseki Nanka Iranai" (I Don't Need Something Like a Miracle) will serve as a theme song for an upcoming anime that will air this fall. The project will have a fourth live concert to celebrate its second anniversary, with a date to be announced later.

An Utahime Dream manga launched on Comic Earth Star on February 13. Hiyoriri is drawing the manga.