Shōgo Imamura's Historical Firefighter Novel Hikuidori Get TV Anime, Manga

Manga of Last Samurai Standing creator's story launches in spring, anime slated for release in winter 2026

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime and manga adaptations of Hikuidori (Fire Eater), the first volume from Shōgo Imamura 's Ushūboro Tobigumi historical novel series. The manga adaptation by Shinobu Seguchi ( Shūjin Riku ) will launch this spring, and the anime adaptation is slated for release in winter 2026. Synergy SP is in charge of animation production. The website also streamed a teaser video.

(Turn on closed caption button for English subtitles

The video describes the story:

In the Edo era

A team of heroes saved countless lives.

As a series of mysterious arsons engulf Edo in chaos

The relentless firefighters race to save the city.

Imamura launched the Ushūboro Tobigumi novel series with the Hikuidori story in 2017. Shodensha has published 12 volumes of the novel, and a volume of spinoff short story collection, which released in 2022. The novel won in the sixth Yoshikawa Eiji Bunko Award in 2021.

Imamura also wrote the 2022 Ikusagami ( Last Samurai Standing ) novels. Katsumi Tatsuzawa launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga. Netflix is producing a live-action series based on Imamura's novels also titled Last Samurai Standing , slated for release in November.

Sources: Hikuidori Project website, Comic Natalie