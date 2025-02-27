K Manga Adds When the Chameleon Flowers Bloom Manga for Simulpub

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Shiho Kido, Kodansha

Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro

's K Manga service revealed on Monday that it has added's) manga as a simulpub.

The company describes the story:

Shigaraki is prone to tantrums, and his unpredictable behavior causes him to be an outsider in his class. One day, model student Shimizu peeks at Shigaraki's clay art piece during arts and crafts and is immediately captivated by it. This event leads to him becoming obsessed with Shigaraki's creations.

Kido debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in November 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 23.

The manga was nominated for the 18th Manga Taisho awards in January.