×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
18th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yama Wayama's Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga nominated for 4th time

The executive committee for the 18th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2025 Nominees

Alice, Doko Made mo manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Kiko Urino, Shogakukan
Alice, Doko Made mo
Kiko Urino

Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga cover
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)
Yama Wayama

Cosmos manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Ryūhei Tamura, Shogakukan
Cosmos
Ryūhei Tamura

Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru manga cover
Image via amazon
©Hatsumi Kodama, Shogakukan
Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru
Hatsumi Kodama

Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me manga cover
Image courtesy of Seven Seas
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Gin Shirakawa, Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika

Magus of the Library manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha
Magus of the Library
Mitsu Izumi

Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Kamome Maruyono, Hakusensha
Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san
Kamome Maruyono

Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Shiho Kido, Kodansha
Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro
Shiho Kido

Girl Meets Rock! manga cover
Image via Amazon
© Kuwahali, Tetsuo Ideuchi, Shueisha
Girl Meets Rock!
Tetsuo IdeuchiKuwahali

Robō no Fujii manga cover
Image via Amzon
©Nabekurao, Shogakukan
Robō no Fujii
Nabekurao

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2025, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on March 27.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives