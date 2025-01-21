News
18th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The executive committee for the 18th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2025 NomineesAlice, Doko Made mo
Kiko Urino
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)
Yama Wayama
Cosmos
Ryūhei Tamura
Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru
Hatsumi Kodama
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Gin Shirakawa, Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika
Magus of the Library
Mitsu Izumi
Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san
Kamome Maruyono
Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro
Shiho Kido
Girl Meets Rock!
Tetsuo Ideuchi、Kuwahali
Robō no Fujii
Nabekurao
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2025, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on March 27.
Previous winners include:
- 2024 - Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni by Inuhiko Doronoda
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.