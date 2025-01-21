18th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

The executive committee for the 18th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2025 Nominees

Image via Amazon ©Kiko Urino, Shogakukan

Alice, Doko Made mo

© Yama Wayama, Shodensha

(also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)

Image via Amazon ©Ryūhei Tamura, Shogakukan

Image via amazon ©Hatsumi Kodama, Shogakukan

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Image via Amazon ©Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha

Image via Amazon ©Kamome Maruyono, Hakusensha

Image via Amazon ©Shiho Kido, Kodansha

Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro

Shiho Kido

Image via Amazon © Kuwahali, Tetsuo Ideuchi, Shueisha

Image via Amzon ©Nabekurao, Shogakukan

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2025, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on March 27.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.