Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube TV Anime Reveals 8 More Cast, Full Staff in New Trailer

The staff of the television anime adaptation of Takeshi Okano and Sho Makura 's Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ) manga revealed a new trailer, more cast, more staff, and a new visual on Friday.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

The additional cast includes (left to right in top row and then bottom row):

Ryōko Shiraishi as Hiroshi Tateno, a student in Class 5-3 at Domori Elementary School with a bright and energetic personality

as Hiroshi Tateno, a student in Class 5-3 at Domori Elementary School with a bright and energetic personality Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba, a student in Class 5-3 who is frank, diligent, and reliable

as Kyoko Inaba, a student in Class 5-3 who is frank, diligent, and reliable Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa, a student in Class 5-3 who is curious and mischievous

as Miki Hosokawa, a student in Class 5-3 who is curious and mischievous Ryōta Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura, a student in Class 5-3 who is relatively mature for his age

as Katsuya Kimura, a student in Class 5-3 who is relatively mature for his age Shiho Kokido as Makoto Kurita, a student in Class 5-3 who is one of the smaller students in the class

as Makoto Kurita, a student in Class 5-3 who is one of the smaller students in the class Aya Endō as Ritsuko Takahashi, the homeroom teacher of Class 5-2

as Ritsuko Takahashi, the homeroom teacher of Class 5-2 Ai Kakuma as Yukime, a mysterious girl who claims to be Nube's fiancée

as Yukime, a mysterious girl who claims to be Nube's fiancée Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo, a handsome young man living in Domori Town

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

Yasuyuki Ōishi (episode director for Stars Align , Narenare -Cheer for you!- ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . Fumito Yamada (episode director for Hell's Paradise , Love Is Indivisible by Twins ) is the assistant director, Yoshiki Ōkusa ( Butt Detective franchise, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ) is the head writer, and Yū Yoshiyama (key animator for Dragon Ball Super , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the character designer. Evan Call ( My Happy Marriage , Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

will star as Meisuke Nueno, also known as “Nube,” in the anime.

The series will premiere in July on TV Asahi 's new programming block for anime titled " IM Animation W."

The show's staff describes the story in English:

A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town's children, a new homeroom teacher known as “Nube” arrives. Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon! Hell's messenger of justice is here to take on the school's seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!

Makura and Okano serialized the original 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has more than 29 million copies in circulation. The manga was later re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes.

Makura and Okano published a one-shot manga titled "Jigoku Sensei Nube: Ōmagatoki" in Grand Jump in April 2014, 15 years after the original manga ended. The duo then launched a sequel manga titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo in Grand Jump Premium in May 2014. That manga ended in December 2018, and has 17 volumes. The Jigoku Sensei Nube S manga launched in Saikyō Jump in 2018 and has four total volumes. The manga franchise also includes the 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna and 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna Ascension spinoff manga.

A new one-shot for the manga released in the September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 2.

The original manga inspired a television anime series in 1996-1997, a video anime series in 1998-1999, and three anime films in 1996 and 1997. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2014.

Source: Press release