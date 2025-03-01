Live-Action Show of Webtoon History of Scruffiness Premiered on February 26

Release delayed due to school bullying allegations against lead actors

The live-action series adaptation of History of Scruffiness is making its way to viewers after three years of delays.

Image via Wavve's X/Twitter account © Wavve

The Korean entertainment media source Xports News reported on February 21 that the series would premiere on February 26. The series is currently streaming on Wavve and Watcha, with two episodes released weekly.

Ahead of the premiere, the staff released a teaser video.

Based on the popular webtoon by Poong Kim and Yoon-soo Sim, History of Scruffiness explores the inevitable awkwardness and struggles that come with love and relationships. The webtoon was serialized between 2013 and 2017.

The live-action series stars Byeong-gyu Jo, Ha-yoon Song, and Ryeo-woon. Webtoon creator Poong Kim took on the role of scriptwriter.

Despite completing filming in August 2022, the series' release was postponed for three years due to school bullying allegations against lead actors Byeong-gyu Jo and Ha-yoon Song.

The original webtoon does not currently have an official English release.

Source: Xports News (Chang-gyu Lee)