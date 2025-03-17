Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Anime's Teaser Unveils July Debut

Anime will reveal 4 new cast, characters starting on April 6

Gree unveiled the teaser promotional video and July premiere for the television anime of Riku Nanano and illustrator cura 's Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter ( Kōjo Denka no Kateikyōshi ) light novel series on Monday.

The anime's staff also announced that it will reveal the cast for new characters for four consecutive weeks starting on April 6.

Image courtesy of GREE ©2025 七野りく・cura/KADOKAWA/「公女殿下の家庭教師」製作委員会

The anime stars ():

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , with Kazuya Ishiguri (storyboard for Vampire Dormitory , Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) as the assistant director. Megumi Shimizu ( Banished from the Hero's Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akiko Toyoda ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is designing the characters. Kei Haneoka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , UQ Holder! ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After failing the final exam for his dream job at the royal court, promising young sorcerer Allen wants nothing more than to retreat to a simple life in the countryside. Unfortunately for him, he can't even afford the train fare! His only solution is to get a job, but his one lead is anything but modest—Duke Howard, one of the kingdom's most powerful nobles, needs a private tutor for his daughter Tina. Despite her academic brilliance, Tina is incapable of casting even a single spell. To make matters worse, entrance exams for the prestigious Royal Academy are fast approaching, and magical aptitude is mandatory! Can Allen use his unique brand of spellcasting to help Tina overcome her magical impairment, a mystery that not even the kingdom's finest sorcerers have been able to solve? And does her father, the duke, even want him to?

Nanano originally began serializing the story on the Kakuyomu website in October 2017. The latest update was on October 5. Kadokawa began releasing the novels in print in December 2018, and will release the 19th volume on April 18. Tamura Mutō began serializing a manga adaptation on Shōnen Ace Plus in September 2019. Kadokawa released the fourth manga volume in February 2024.

