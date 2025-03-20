The Barbarian's Bride TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Fall 2025 Premiere

Kadokawa revealed the first key visual, a cast reveal promotional video, and fall 2025 premiere for the television anime adaptation of Noriaki Kotoba 's The Barbarian's Bride ( Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome ) manga on Thursday.

The anime will star:

Sayumi Suzushiro as Serafina de Lavillant

Satoshi Inomata as Veor

Hana Hishikawa as Cersei

Aki Toyosaki as Alyssa Marsius

Jumondo is in charge of animation production.

Seven Seas Entertainment

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the third volume in English on May 6. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Kotoba launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the eighth compiled book volume on October 8, and the ninth volume will release on April 9.



