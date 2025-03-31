×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nikkatsu Film Studio Establishes Animation Company

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
New wholly owned subsidiary company NK Animation to handle Nikkatsu's animation-related business including planning, production, promotion

nikkatsu
Image via Nikkatsu's X/Twitter account
©Nikkatsu
Long-established film company Nikkatsu announced on March 3 that it has established NK Animation, a new company that will handle Nikkatsu's animation-related business, as part of Nikkatsu's organizational restructure. NK Animation will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkatsu, with a capital of 50 million yen (about US$333,000), and Nikkatsu's president and CEO Naoki Sato is also NK Animation's president and CEO.

NK Animation will specialize in the planning, production, and promotion of animation works and related businesses. With the new company's establishment, it aims to improve management efficiency by consolidating management resources and further business development.

Nikkatsu was founded in 1912, and is the oldest movie studio and theater operator in Japan.

Nikkatsu is involved in the production of anime series such as My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, By the Grace of the Gods, and Girlfriend, Girlfriend. Nikkatsu also produced live-action film adaptations such as Gantz and Gantz II: Perfect Answer, Kimi ni Todoke, the 1970 Tomorrow's Joe film, the Death Note film and its sequel films Death Note: The Last Name and Death Note Light up the NEW world, and the spinoff live-action film L change the WorLd.

Sources: Nikkatsu, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives