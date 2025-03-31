News
Nikkatsu Film Studio Establishes Animation Company
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
NK Animation will specialize in the planning, production, and promotion of animation works and related businesses. With the new company's establishment, it aims to improve management efficiency by consolidating management resources and further business development.
Nikkatsu was founded in 1912, and is the oldest movie studio and theater operator in Japan.
Nikkatsu is involved in the production of anime series such as My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, By the Grace of the Gods, and Girlfriend, Girlfriend. Nikkatsu also produced live-action film adaptations such as Gantz and Gantz II: Perfect Answer, Kimi ni Todoke, the 1970 Tomorrow's Joe film, the Death Note film and its sequel films Death Note: The Last Name and Death Note Light up the NEW world, and the spinoff live-action film L change the WorLd.
Sources: Nikkatsu, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)