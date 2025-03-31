Nikkatsu Film Studio Establishes Animation Company

Nikkatsu

Long-established film companyannounced on March 3 that it has established NK Animation, a new company that will handle's animation-related business, as part of's organizational restructure. NK Animation will be a wholly owned subsidiary of, with a capital of 50 million yen (about US$333,000), and's president and CEO Naoki Sato is also NK Animation's president and CEO.

NK Animation will specialize in the planning, production, and promotion of animation works and related businesses. With the new company's establishment, it aims to improve management efficiency by consolidating management resources and further business development.

Nikkatsu was founded in 1912, and is the oldest movie studio and theater operator in Japan.

Nikkatsu is involved in the production of anime series such as My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , By the Grace of the Gods , and Girlfriend, Girlfriend . Nikkatsu also produced live-action film adaptations such as Gantz and Gantz II: Perfect Answer , Kimi ni Todoke , the 1970 Tomorrow's Joe film, the Death Note film and its sequel films Death Note: The Last Name and Death Note Light up the NEW world , and the spinoff live-action film L change the WorLd .

