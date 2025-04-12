Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game's Trailer Reveals August 21 Release, New Platform Lineup

Game delayed from June; removes iOS, Android releases; adds releases for Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2

Level 5 began streaming a new promotional video on Thursday for the Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game.

The game's website also revealed the game will release in English on August 21 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam . The game will release in Japanese on August 22 for the same platforms. The game was previously slated for release in June, and has now added releases for Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, while also removing releases for iOS and Android.

Additionally, Level 5 is streaming an 18-minute "Final Specs" trailer for the game that features English and Chinese subtitles and outlines the game.

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road will feature a Commander Mode as an alternative to Manual Mode that allows players who do not enjoy action games to give strategic commands to the team. There is also an Abilearn Board that lets players change characters' traits and abilities, as well as Bond Link to set their relationships. In Bond Town, players create their own avatar to live in the world of the series.

The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven : Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game has been delayed multiple times since then, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .

A new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE is scheduled for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .