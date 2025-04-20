Waka Takase Ends Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept Manga in Next Chapter

Manga about man living with stray cat that turned into a woman launched in 2023

Image via Amazon ©Waka Takase, Shueisha

Mī-chan wa Kawaretai

reported in the May issue of'smagazine on Friday that the) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 19.

Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the first compiled book volume in English on April 15. The company describes the story:

Nice guy grocery manager Iori is stuck in a rut. He's overworked, underappreciated, and still grieving the disappearance of his beloved cat. But one fateful night, after rescuing a stray on his way home, Iori wakes up to a shock: the stray is gone, and in its place is a feisty, naked girl! Pushy, adorable, and oddly familiar, Mii-chan isn't just crashing at Iori's place—she's hiding a big secret. As Mii-chan paws at his heart, Iori's life is about to take a purr-fectly unpredictable turn!

Takase launched the manga in Ultra Jump in March 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first volume in September 2023, and the third volume on November 19.

Takase recently launched the Ane no Tomodachi ( The cutest girl closest to me , or literally My Older Sister's Friend) manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in January 2024. Shueisha published the manga's second volume on March 18.

