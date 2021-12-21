Translators Unite!
Bringing manga to the world! “Translators Unite” manga on sale from today! Manga translated with creators' permission is now available worldwide!
EISYS, Inc. (HQ: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo/Representative Director: Kousaku Akechi) has begun the sale of manga translated through its service, “Translators Unite”.
To mark the launch, customers have access to a coupon for 30% off the new translated manga. The coupon is valid for 7 days after it is claimed, and during that period, there is no limit to the number of times it can be used.
Translators Unite, which was launched in October 2021, allows creators to give permission for their manga to be translated by fans, with the proceeds of sales being allotted automatically.
Since the launch, translators from around the world have signed up to translate into the supported languages of English, Chinese (Traditional/Simplified) and Korean. All translations are checked to make sure they meet quality standards, and do not utilize machine translation.
By having their work released via Translators Unite, many creators can now share their manga with the world for the first time.
With this release, the company, whose corporate vision aims to “maintain a society where users and creators enjoy every day,” opens the doors on a service that will connect customers and creators, irrespective of language differences.
Please visit https://www.dlsite.com/home/works/translation for more information.
世界中に漫画を届ける！「みんなで翻訳」の作品販売が本日からスタート！
正式に翻訳された作品がついに世界中で購入可能に！
この度、株式会社エイシス (本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：明石耕作)は、全世界漫画を届けるサービス『みんなで翻訳』にて、作品販売を開始いたします。
また、翻訳作品の販売開始を記念して、「30％OFFクーポン」を配布します。
『みんなで翻訳』は、クリエイターが翻訳許可を出した作品をファンが翻訳し、売り上げを自動分配するサービスとして2021年10月よりスタート。
リリース開始日より世界中の翻訳者が登録し、英語、中国語（簡体字・繁体字）韓国語に対応。翻訳作品はすべて審査され機械翻訳など審査基準に満たないものは販売されません。
この度、翻訳作品の販売が開始されることで、多くのクリエイターが広く世界中へその作品を届けることが可能になります。
「ユーザーとクリエイターが楽しみながら、幸せに生きていける社会にする」をコーポレートビジョンに掲げる当社は、本リリースをもって、国内のみならず国外の多言語のお客様とクリエイターをつなぐサービスの提供を開始いたします。
