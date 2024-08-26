Juju Fest 2024: BILIBILI GAME to Globally Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Mobile Later This Year

ANN sat down with producer Shuhei Matsumoto at EVO to talk about the highly anticipated re-release of Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Street Fighter’s new DLC, and more.

― It's hard to overstate how intensely fighting game fans have been pleading for an official re-release of Marvel vs. Capcom 2 , which initially came out in 2000. So as you can likely imagine (if you didn't see it for yourself), the news that i...