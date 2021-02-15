How would you rate episode 6 of

In the wake of Shu's defection and Kai's confrontation, things are shifting back in Rekka. Kai is putting himself through penitent trials to strengthen his conviction. Kyo - a new advisor to the Emperor - makes his presence known and heavily criticizes Ren for not catching hint of Shu Bi's traitorous streak even though she worked so closely with him. Kai and Ren deny this, but Kyo leaves unconvinced and self-assured of his new position in Rekka.

Meanwhile, the Granedger is progressing towards the Wall. Shu Bi directs them to circumvent the land of Lutoh and they travel through an unaligned area known as the Walston Province. Walston is ruled by Lord Walston and is semi-autonomous thanks to an agreement they have where they pay taxes/tithe for their freedom. The battleship passes by signs for a “Pretty Boy Farm” and encounters a Briheight piloted by a young man named Bruh.

After a brief scuffle, the Granedger and crew meet the Pretty Boys who are all lithe, frail looking young men surrounded by tiny sparkling auras. It turns out they were kept like livestock and experimented on by Lord Walston, and now struggle to retain their isolated autonomy from him since their uprising. Back Arrow and Shu Bi decide to visit Lord Walston themselves.

They tentatively agree to work with Lord Walston in exchange for a map of the province and passage. However, when they go to attack the Pretty Boy Farm the Granedger crew orchestrates things to help the Pretty Boys and double cross Lord Walston. The Pretty Boys now have their own Briheights, their freedom secured, and confidence in themselves thanks to Back Arrow and crew. Plus, Shu Bi managed to memorize the map before they left anyway. So the Granedger heads off to continue its journey, as Back Arrow and Shu Bi admit to one another that they wouldn't be in this partnership if they didn't think the other was worth allying with.

Another strong showing from Back Arrow .

This feels like more of an episodic entry this week with a short stop at the Pretty Boy Farm, but I think there's enough heart here to be worthwhile. The fact that Back Arrow and Shu Bi manage to resolve a “monster of the week” type story with a largely non-violent approach was a refreshing twist I thought. I wouldn't call this show revolutionary or anything, but it's great to see subversions of expectations like this without veering too far from the norm.

The most interesting thematic element to me was Bruh's conviction. I've already mentioned that I think the pure conviction angle is a neat flourish that makes Back Arrow stand out from a lot of its peers in the mecha genre. Of course plenty of stompy robot shows have the pilot's will to fight or emotion impact the outcome of the battles, but to some degree this is usually tempered by the machine being a separate mechanical entity. This series cuts out the middle-man to some degree and I think that's a fun twist. Bruh being aware of his conviction - to survive, even if he's the onle one - but ashamed of what it says about him is a really interesting hook for a character. He wants to save the others (including his little brother) but that's not his true conviction, until Back Arrow and Shu Bi help him find that and help the others protect themselves. Strong writing, again no surprise that Kazuki Nakashima is involved in this.

There were quite a few meme-worthy laughs this episode too. Calling the location a “Pretty Boy Farm” is just… fun to say, it gave me a chuckle every time it popped up on screen. Not to mention the fact that the lead character is named Bruh; it made for some unintended hilarity in more than one scene. There was also the absurd visual of the Pretty Boys running through clouds of smoke wielding crossbows… but their sparkling auras were still visible through the smoke I don't know if that was supposed to be intentionally funny or not but it was absurd enough that I laughed.

Back Arrow is a really enjoyable show, no doubt a surprise hit for me this season.

