We finally reached the end of the first half of the match, and it looks like U-20 is the team on the back foot. There's not much to say about this episode considering that there wasn't anything explosive in terms of plays aside from what we got at the very end. It seemed to showcase Sae's personality and don't get me wrong: it was an impressive shot, but also highlights how little Sae actually cares about this match.

Sae was brought onto the U-20 team for the sake of promotion. He definitely doesn't want to lose, but he probably would have scored more for the team if he took matters into his own hands. A lot of this feels like a test where he offered opportunities for the team to score, but they let him down based on the bet set up before the match. That's what that final shot was supposed to highlight; Sae could've taken the shot himself, but he wanted to allow the team's official striker to prove themselves, and they failed. Now we're getting into the second half, and based on the final shot, it's time for the demon to enter the field and cause as much of an upset as possible.

It's also interesting to see everyone's reactions to Blue Lock being able to stand up to the U-20 team. They are primarily a team of forwards, but showed they can react to different stressful situations; we saw them on the defensive side just as much as on the offensive side this episode. At the end of the day, the team's philosophy is to utilize everyone's skills to create as many opportunities for goals as possible (credit to Ego, the team is getting results sticking to that plan). However, not everything can go according to plan and I'm sure the next episode will showcase this, now that we have Ryusei entering the field.

