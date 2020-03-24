Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Episode 149
by Amy McNulty,
After having the worst of his traits showcased in the previous installment, Tento only spends a small portion of episode 149 in spoiled rich kid mode. Although it was clear from the onset that he and Boruto would eventually become friends, the show does a solid job of casting the character in a sympathetic light and making the evolution in the boys' relationship feel both organic and believable. In some respects, it might have been more effective to roll out Tento's character progression across multiple installments, but it's easy to see his same schtick from last week getting old fast. This way, the audience is more likely to empathize with the kid when he's faced with peril in the coming weeks. Not only is he likely to find himself in physical danger, but if Shojoji has taken on Yamaoka's appearance, there's a good chance the latter is dead, meaning Tento has lost one of the most important people in his life.
Despite his own maturity issues, Boruto steps into the role of mentor with ease and continues to demonstrate, on the whole, far more levelheadedness than his father did at the same age. He initially becomes frustrated in the face of Tento's snobbishness, but he's ultimately able to keep his cool and knows almost instinctively how to channel Tento's love for ninja into a lesson the kid takes to heart. Boruto gifting his protégé the Seventh Hokage trading card for which he's been pining as a reward for all his hard work is a particularly touching moment of bonding that helps bring the relationship full-circle.
Though largely uneventful on the surface, this week's installment contains tangible character progression for both the primary guest character and the guy whose name is in the title. Though Boruto is technically a child, too, it's great to see him step into the role of teacher and protector. By episode's end, we believe the bond between them will be strong when tested by whatever the Mujina Gang has in store for them next week.
