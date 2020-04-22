How would you rate episode 153 of

It wouldn't be afiller period without a Team 15-focused episode. When Denki's data reveals that Team 15's performance has consistently lagged behind Team 5's since the arrival of Tsubaki (who, according to said data, is more skilled than the average genin), the young samurai decides to whip her team into shape by emphasizing individual improvement. This kicks off a competition between herself, Wasabi, and Namida that ultimately hinders their progress on missions and draws the ire of Hanabi, who bars the girls from taking part in a joint boar-hunting mission with Team 5. However, during a visit to Thunder Burger, Tsubaki receives some well-timed advice from Boruto and learns the importance of complementing her teammates' strengths instead of going it alone. So, when Team 5 is led into a trap, Tsubaki and her crew appear on the scene with a timely assist and save the day as a newly cohesive unit.

Our first extended look at the Sumire-less Team 15, episode 153 portrays Tsubaki in a more sympathetic and humorous light than her freshman outing. For the most part, the girl's aloofness comes across as amusing and charming, particularly when she pretends to know more about Denki's tech than she actually does. Being the highest-ranked individual in Denki's analysis gives her a temporary ego boost, but learning that the data shows that she's actually dragged down her team's performance leaves her stumbling to create excuses for why that may be the case. Had she continued to be so full of herself, the bit would have quickly worn thin—a fact the screenwriters seem well aware of, as they wisely opted not to play it out. Additionally, since Team 15's dysfunctionality has been mined for comedy many times in the past, the segment of the episode that centers around their latest competition is kept relatively short.

Though Boruto doesn't have much of a role this week, weaving him into the story through his love of hamburgers and enthusiasm for Thunder Burger's meal set is reasonably clever. When Tsubaki overloads on fries to a sickening degree, he teaches her, albeit unintentionally, that good flavors are better when balanced with one another—and thus, Team 15 will be better when its members complement each other's strengths instead of focusing on individual achievements. Granted, the girls have learned this same lesson in nearly every episode in which they've served as the central focus, but the manner in which it's imparted to them this time is fairly creative.

The Naruto -verse—and shonen anime in general—is no stranger to this type of story. However, despite its lack of originality, this week's installment is a competent enough execution of the “showboat learns not to hog the ball” formula. Though Team 15 has received quite a few turns in the spotlight, it's always nice to check in with them, and their new kunoichi/samurai dynamic will hopefully make for more fun excursions in the future.

