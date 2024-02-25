How would you rate episode 7 of

Brave Bang Bravern! episode 7 expands outwards in all directions from tone to world-building to plot, and it leaves the viewer with a delightful sense of disorientation.

The biggest revelation in this episode is the nature of the connection between the robots and human life essence. The enemy uses up all of a biological lifeform's energy in a single burst, essentially distilling 80-100 years of life energy in a single powerful burst. No wonder they run around with names like Deathdrive. This is seemingly in contrast to Bravern who forms a sort of concurrent symbiosis with Isami and does not completely take all of his energy during battle. Of course, that begs the question - is there a cost or more sinister element to the connection Bravern and Isami have? It's not an entire life in one instant but it's hard not to wonder if there is something else that is not being said about their connection.

The action and comedy were out in full force this week. I'm sure the real-robot heads appreciated the extra spotlight the grunt mechs got. Lots of Dakka getting thrown out by big guns and rocket pods and so forth, not to mention the field upgrade deployment bits. From a laughs perspective, I got a big chuckle out of Lewis dumping a clip into Superbia's head and then throwing the gun just for good measure.

Similarly, the innuendo keeps innuendoing. Hearing a character shout “Don't do it, you'll get sucked dry!” sure was a Top Anime Moment for the season. Similarly, Lewis doing a cannonball into Superbia's chussy chest cavity only to end up on his back, legs in the air, covered in goo and wrapped in snaking tendrils… well, I know the folks at home are eating well this season.

I'm most looking forward to Lulu piloting a mech next week. If there is anything that anime has taught us over the years, it is that taking impressionable young people with strange powers and putting them in war machines always goes well.

