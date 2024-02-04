How would you rate episode 4 of

Bucchigiri?! ?

© 「ぶっちぎり?!」製作委員会

While watching this episode, it dawned on me just how little Arajin has done in the show so far. It's not just that he is a reactive protagonist with little internal motivation to speak of—it's that his reaction to every plot hook or promise of conflict is to run, screaming, in the opposite direction. Basically everything he's attempted or accomplished across these four episodes has been an act of desperation or a blindly foolish move spurred on by Mahoro pressing his love button—and it's to the point where time spent with him feels like time wasted. If there's anything really holding Bucchigiri?! back from reaching its full power, it's that our main character just will not get involved with all the cool, interesting, and wacky stuff happening around him.

It's especially stark in contrast when compared to Matakara this week. Our boy in blue has spent a lot of time pining for Arajin, but even then he's easily the most active and motivated character in this episode—and it goes a long way to endearing him to the audience. While he still wants to reconnect with his old friend, he also has his priorities straight, concerned with preserving Minato Kai and keeping his allies from getting caught up in the NG Boys' scheme—so much so that we spend most of this episode following him rather than Arajin. The difference is striking, especially when he's the first person to actually have a conversation with Mahoro that gives her even the slightest bit of depth. As funny as it is that the ultimate bro-con character has her defenses pierced by Matakara's adoration for his own brother, that one act of sincerity on her part is more humanizing than any of her shenanigans with Arajin. It does her and the show a world of good. That's the power of an active, motivated character actually taking action rather than ping-ponging between other characters and refusing to take any responsibility.

It also emphasizes just how much more interesting everything and everyone who isn't Arajin is right now—because they're actually allowed to advance beyond a single joke. Zabu, the angry blue-haired dude who hangs out with Matakara, actually gets a nice little arc across this episode, knowing that his slip-up allowed this whole war scheme to start but is too ashamed to admit it until finally breaking down to Matakara. That's some classic delinquent stuff, capped off by Matakara's sincere reassurance, and manages to make a one-note character much more likable and well-rounded. It won't suddenly transform him into a fan-favorite but now he feels like a character rather than a one-note joke—and I'm hoping that same detail can be applied to the rest of this intensely colorful cast.

I'm also anticipating that we'll finally start pushing forward on some of the myriad mysteries around the show's whole premise next week because it sure feels like we're on the precipice of at least a couple reveals. What led to Matakara's brother going to prison? Who's the mysterious blue djinn seemingly possessing Shindo? Just what happened to make Arajin so opposed to reconnecting with his old friend? We don't need answers to all of those questions—or even complete answers at all—but there definitely needs to be something to push things out of the current status quo. The last thing we need is for another modern delinquent series to get stuck spinning its wheels in the mud, so I sure hope one of the genies in this show grants my wish.

Rating:

Bucchigiri?! is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.