Now that the tournament is over and done with, the Chained Soldier gang is putting all of their attention on dealing with the Shuuki problem that is looming just on the horizon, but there is one more critical issue that “Promise, Nei, Remember” prioritizes above even that: Giving Yuuki (and the audience) the low down on just what kind of freak that 6th Squadron's Chief Tenma. Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to report that this woman is down bad, and she's not shy about asserting her dominance to get what she wants.

This is Chained Soldier , so Yuuki is going to be on the receiving end of some tough and aggressive love, but Tenma represents the first of the “Masters” that isn't just openly enthusiastic to be ridden by our hero — she's downright ravenous for it. Shushu's adorable crush on Yuuki is becoming more overt by the day and Kyouka makes it clear by the end of the episode that she is not going to tolerate any fraternization on behalf of her property, but Tenma is just going for it with a gusto that is refreshing to see (even if it leaves poor Yuuki more frazzled than ever).

The rest of the episode is focused on the 7th Squadron prepping for the upcoming clash with the Shuuki by testing how well Yuuki's powers work when Kyouka lends her “Master" ability to the other two girls on the team. I cannot tell you how nervous I was when little Nei climbed aboard Yuuki since it would entail some kind of “reward" from her, but thankfully Chained Soldier isn't interested in crossing any lines with the resident child of the group. Between her sad backstory and the fact that her rewards seem limited to the “cutesy little sister pecks on the cheek" variety, I'm glad to know that the show is going to treat Nei like the adorable group Mascot that she is.

Yuuki's new forms are neat! The totally-not-pervy x-ray vision powers that he gets from Nei are both practical and and convenient excuses for Chained Soldier to toss in some more T&A, and the ultra-buff Shushu Form is cool, too. I'm rooting for our girl to deliver the reward that she has been so desperate to be “forced" into giving Yuuki. Don't worry, hon. Your time will come.

