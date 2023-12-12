How would you rate episode 22 of

Dead Mount Death Play (TV 2) ?

Welcome to this year's Yandere sister face-off! ©Ryohgo Narita, Shinta Fujimoto/SQUARE ENIX, DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY Project

Finally, some solid explanations! After being teased constantly ever since Civil appeared on the scene, we finally learn his origins, his connection to the Fire-breathing Bug, and even a bit about The Bastard Children of Sabaramond. Civil is a clone of Arius Sabaramond—and one that was supposed to house his soul (like we see happening with Polka). However, Arius' soul never crossed over—leaving the body to develop its soul.

This strange origin has given Civil an odd way of looking at our world. He feels that he doesn't belong and has little to no attachment to it or those in it. This gives us a hint at the reason he likes Lulu and Soara. In a way, they are like him. Though born of our world, they have been changed by otherworldly magic into beings more akin to those in the fantasy world than our own.

But more importantly, we learn about his true heart's desire: to cross over to the fantasy world. Civil was introduced as the strong arm of The Bastard Children of Sabaramond—if not their leader. However, we can now see that their goals are not the same. The cult wants to exploit otherworldly power for personal gain. Civil just wants to “go home” as he sees it. If Polka proved to be more likely to help him get there, I wouldn't be surprised if he switched sides on the spot.

All this serves to show off what author Ryohgo Narita does best: create a diverse cast of characters with a wide array of motivations and then sit back and watch as they clash with each other in unexpected ways.

The other side of this week's episode is a heart-to-heart between Polka and Xiaoyu. With the Real Polka kidnapped, Polka and Xiaoyu feel they have failed people important to them (the Real Polka and Rozan respectively). However, in Xiaoyu's case, this incident forces him to look hard at himself.

Xiaoyu hates the Real Polka. He's jealous and envious of the boy who has Rozan's love but never tries to repay it—who seems oblivious to the precious gift being showered upon him. As a child with no blood ties to Rozan, Xiaoyu can't hope to get that love—no matter how much he craves it. Luckily, this is something Polka can both empathize with and give a new perspective on.

Polka knows all about having a terrible biological family. However, he also knows about the joys of a found family. While he lost both of the ones he built (and is doing all he can not to lose the third), he knows that the bonds weren't meaningless. So he can explain to Xiaoyu that he can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. He will never be Rozan's biological son but he does have a bond with the old man—one that is already precious and can continue to grow into something even greater.

This marks a potential turning point for Xiaoyu. Can he give up on his jealousy toward Polka and accept what he has or will he allow these negative feelings to control—and likely ruin—his life? We'll have to see as the operation to rescue the Real Polka continues.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Alright, I admit it. I never guessed that Bao was Xiaoyu's sister. (And can I say I'm a bit pissed that we just cut away from her fight with Majiri and never went back?)

• It's nice to see Misaki wear her heart on her sleeve with Polka. She doesn't feel compelled to help him and the Real Polka. She simply wants to because she cares for them (and because she carries a whole lot of guilt herself).

• As social animals, it's in our very nature to drag others into our problems: it's called “asking for help.”

• You have to love the irony of the man searching for true magic all his life being completely unimpressed when he sees it as he can easily do the same thing with his illusions.

Dead Mount Death Play is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.