This episode ofis an interesting one. Unlike most episodes where the theme and plot work hand-in-hand to move towards a single resolution, this episode has them going in separate directions.

Thematically, this episode is about hope—namely what happens when what you hope for doesn't come to pass. Ever since the series began, there has been hope, however vain, that the whole world might not be like it is in Japan. The idea that somewhere a group of people avoided petrification and have kept human society going since then—that the world didn't end—had been sitting deep in the hearts of all the old world humans. So when they reach the shores of America and see the same mass of petrified people, it hits our heroes much harder than they'd expect—Gen especially.

Back in the fight against Tsukasa, Gen sold the people a lie—that America was still out there and even people from their age like Lillian Weinbrg were still around. Yet, even as clever of a manipulator as Gen is, that doesn't mean he is immune to hope and deception. He is a human with wants and needs like everyone else, after all. Even he can fall into the trap of his own honeyed words.

Much of the episode is spent with the characters coming to terms with the fact that America is as bereft of civilization as Japan. Some, like Taiju, focus on the next step towards their end goal: finding corn. Others, especially the native humans, cope by enjoying the natural wonders they come across. And pretty much everyone enjoys the new/nostalgic taste of the “modern world” they get through some alligator burgers. While they didn't find a remaining modern city, they can still cling to the hope that they can restore the world what it once was.

The plot, on the other hand, moves in the opposite direction. Long before the big, bullet-filled reveal, there are constant hints scattered throughout that show America isn't as lacking in human life as it at first seems. The attack of the alligators seems to be almost too sudden and random—like they were agitated and herded down the river toward Senku's expedition. Likewise, both the corn in the alligator's stomach and the kernels floating down the river are the perfect bait to keep our heroes moving up stream—right into the path of a convenient ambush.

So, in the end, we get an episode where our heroes are forced to accept that they are truly the last of humanity only to find out that this is most certainly not the case. Whether these are surviving humans who have managed to exist beneath the Why Man's notice or are those like Senku who were depetrified by chance and have a scientist of equal caliber… well, that remains to be seen.

Random Thoughts:

• At first, I thought it was odd that Nikki wasn't on the expedition team. Then I realized that she likely stayed back to keep an eye on Magma.

• Moz and Hyoga seem pretty okay with following Senku's lead at the moment—though its obvious that the “hamburger” helped more than a bit in Hyoga's case.

• Man, those back at the boat have no meat and no Francois. Sucks to be them.

• The level of technology we see from our new enemies is startling. Both the gun and combat knife look like they are made of machined parts—which has all kinds of implications.

