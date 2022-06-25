How would you rate episode 12 of

I'm Quitting Heroing ?

A rather soft landing for I'm Quitting Heroing as the season draws to a close. It was a sweet wrap-up all things considered, and I was happy with it overall.

First of all, I'm glad to see that all of the demon generals shared my concern for Leo's reasoning haha. Again, Leo's ultimate conclusion in all this seemed strange (even adjusting for the really dark path he almost went down), especially considering how much genuine good he did for the demon generals since he arrived. Leo actually gave good advice and helped them all grow as people, imparting meaningful life lessons and working towards a greater good. It seemed like exactly the sort of enduring purpose his life needed outside of non-stop combat.

And ultimately this is what convinces him to stay alive. He has chosen life and serving others over indignation and oblivion. And there's no grand discovery or mystical artifact or even the promise of brighter days ahead - in fact, Echidna makes it clear that they have a lot of work to do! But it's the good work of helping others and mending a world torn apart by constant strife. It's a life of doing honest work to actually help people, as opposed to the endless cycle of righteous bloodshed that he has been caught up in.

Leo's reward is made more magnificent by its mundanity. Purpose. A life worth living.

It's a great, subdued end to a very solid series. I came with no real expectations and at first blush assumed I was getting another season of generic shovelware. I'm Quitting Heroing didn't exactly wow me at any point in visuals or anything, but the incredibly solid emotional core of the show was a genuine surprise from start to finish. Well done.

