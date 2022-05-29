How would you rate episode 8 of

I'm Quitting Heroing manages to surprise me again, this time with a more poignant episode reflecting on the nature of purpose. It was nothing earth-shattering per se, but a thoughtful conversation that once again showed some of the hidden depths this show contains.

Leo and Eibrad make for an interesting pair in this episode. There's a nice mirrored theme with both of them being designed in some shape or fashion for their purpose by more powerful leaders, only to find themselves thrusted into the forefront of this conflict to fight for someone else's causes/machinations. Even though we would all probably agree that Leo's goal of protecting humanity from extinction at the hands of gnarly demons is a noble one, the fact remains that he did not choose it for himself. He was made to perform this task and this task alone.

This episode's general musings on what it means to be a living weapon were engaging as well. The question of what would be left for someone designed as a tool of conflict once said conflict was over is something that I have enjoyed when explored by a variety of other series over the years. I think what makes Eibrand's discussion novel isn't so much the particular points he makes, but rather the general sense of melancholy that surrounds it. He truly feels heartbroken at the idea of a future Leo just kind of wasting away, sitting on the shelf and gathering dust, never experiencing the full life he could have.

It's a slow episode that's mostly just two characters talking, but there are a few nice visual touches to round it out as well. My favorite was the final transition sequence when Leo was overlooking the city then it shifted to his present self in the demon fortress.

All in all, good stuff from this week's I'm Quitting Heroing .

