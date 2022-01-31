How would you rate episode 3 of

We're gradually trudging into the realm of mysterious foreshadowing which is exactly what I wanted from this show. The first half picks up from where we left off last week, establishing some of the potential fallout for the incident that occurred while also using it as a framing device for some engaging flashback sequences with Ryang-ha. I am genuinely creeped out by this guy, and this episode appears to establish that the overall impression he gives off is completely warranted and not just there for comedic effect. Turns out the hitman from last episode has a history with him—they were both part of a similar organization, but Ryang-ha ended up getting an interesting opportunity despite not being there as long. And I like the fact that there's a lot more going on than the standard tale of jealousy I initially thought this would be. When he says there's something “off” about Ryang-ha, it carries a bit more weight than if anyone else said it. It makes me question Ryang-ha's overall worldview and intentions more, while also establishing that his actions aren't completely predictable. Even some of the comedy introduced early on feels more natural than ever before. At the very least, it feels like the show is getting better at distinguishing between moments of levity and moments of intense intrigue.

The second half of this episode is literally just Château and Ryang-ha sitting down and having a seemingly straightforward conversation, but every word feels laced with double meanings and hints of foreshadowing. I like that Château seems a bit more forward about her discomfort and confusion with everything, and some of the mysteries revolving around her family situation do make me wonder more about where she actually came from. Not sure how I feel about Ryang-ha's assertion that Château is also using him, because from my perspective it really does feel more like she genuinely doesn't know what to do with him. This might come down to the fact that we as an audience don't know all the specifics of their agreement and a lot of what Château is thinking, which I do still think it's a bit of a hindrance to the overall narrative. It feels like she should be more our perspective character, but the show seems to reserve that spot for Ryang-ha instead, and while I'm liking some of the mystery surrounding him, I feel like I need the relationship between them to be a bit more balanced in order to fully appreciate some of these more engaging back-and-forths. Overall I walked away from this episode with more questions than answers, but this is one of those few instances where I think that's a good sign.

