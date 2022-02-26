How would you rate episode 7 of

Love of Kill ?

This week's episode of Love of Kill definitely gave us more character insight and introspection for Château than I think we've had up until this point. While I've personally been starved for any real piece of characterization to break through her stoicism, I like the way that her closed-off personality sort of ties into her comments on the unfortunate situation she finds herself in. Given what we know about Château's history and the way that she carries herself, you could infer that she herself does not think she has much of an identity. She knows nothing about her past or who her original parents are, and while I'm sure she cherishes her time with her surrogate parents, it's understandable that she feels that there's this part of her that's missing. It's interesting that all of this came out during a high-stress situation where she feels the most powerless she ever has, which gives some insight into all the previous times she's had to rely on Ryang-ha while also accepting her own weakness. I really like the line she had about not being able to get him out of her head. Is she talking about his recent attempts at wiggling into her life or is this about the connection the two might've had in the past?

Speaking of Ryang-ha, I find some of his specific word choices throughout this episode very intriguing. He says he's willing to do anything for Château without further elaborating on it and seemed almost insulted by Château considering suicide as a way out of the situation. I'm not sure if Ryang-ha realizes that he himself is contributing to this crisis of weakness and identity that Château is going through. It does get a little bit frustrating that we still have little to no insight into his motivations at this point, but I can't deny that it does make the mystery aspect of the show more enticing. It feels like both the flashbacks we've been given up until now and glimpses into this mysterious organization that is specifically targeting our protagonists are setting things up for a full-circle revelation. I just hope the eventual payoff is enough for the show to stick the landing by the end of the season.

