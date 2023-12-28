How would you rate episode 12 of

The capstone to the murder mystery in Origon Village focuses on tying up loose ends and lingering feelings in the Sonoyama household. The boys, Karen and Akira Ichijō, and Maruta successfully escape from their imprisonment only to realize Eiji is still inside the house and planning to die alongside his mom in the fire, consuming the entire estate. Eiji's mental state is in part due to his guilt over accidentally killing Metry, years spent conforming to Reiko's expectations, and Dali rejecting him.

There's a lot of trapped, then freed, only to be trapped again moments inside the burning house, but the twins manage to rescue Eiji and bring him into the light. The entire ordeal leaves Dali with a prominent facial scar, ending the twins' ability to masquerade as one another. Their adoptive parents are now aware of the ruse, and Eiji confesses his crimes to the police while also attempting to shoulder his mother's horrible killing of Micchan. This falls through after police discover Maruta's handycam tape in the fireplace.

The fallout of Metry's death, Migi and Dali's deception, and Eiji's crimes are far-reaching, but the last thread to tie is identity. Migi & Dali has danced with this theme throughout its run. It's not exactly fresh to center a drama starring twins about one's desire to become an individual and the other chaffing at the loss of their shared experiences. However, of the two brothers, I didn't expect Dali to have difficulty adjusting. Now that a shared mission no longer joins them, Migi and Dali must find their reasons for living. Migi was always better at social interactions, while Dali was the studious schemer. The twins no longer have a reason to trick their neighbors, and Dali is left aimless and insecure.

The Sonoyamas prove to be the parents the boys always needed. Yōko Sonoyama (voiced by Sailor Moon 's Kotono Mitsuishi ) conveys the depths of maternal love on top of being a comedic highlight whenever she's on screen. Together with her husband Osamu, they're able to coax Dali out of his hidden existence under tables and in closets. It's important to remember that even with all his scheming, Dali is still 12 years old, and the series reinforces that via his short-sightedness. In his promise to remain in Migi's shadow, he didn't consider what would happen when they both grow up. Migi could start a family and move away. Dali's insistence on living a stagnated existence just isn't realistic. Fortunately, his patient parents are enough to get him to face the future.

The final act is a short time skip that reinforces this theme. Dali is heading off to college while Migi (an avant-garde artist who sculpts karaage) pursues his creative endeavors. In the background, Micchan takes on the role of a guardian angel who communicates by writing in flour. Her inclusion was sweet and in the same absurd humor carried throughout the show. Also, Maruta is good-looking now, which got more laughs out of me than I expected.

Migi & Dali is truly a unique blend of humor and horror. My only regret is we won't see more from creator Nami Sano . She had a distinctive perspective and gauge for hilarity. Rest in Peace.

